|
|
Barbara Jean Hitchcock, age 69 of Corning, NY passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born on January 18th, 1950 in Corning, New York, the daughter of Edward and Addie Slaven.
Barbara is survived by her husband: Roger Hitchcock; children: Kathy (John) Walter of Caton, Kevin Shelp of Corning, Brenda (Brian) Banks of Corning; grandchildren: Cody, Joseph, and Logan Walter, Becca Wills, Baili Shelp, Jacob and Ethan Banks; sister: Shirley (Lon) Reid of Corning; along with several niece and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00am to Noon with Pastor Glenn Kennedy offering a prayer at Noon. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
Kind words or fond memories of Barbara can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 16, 2019