Rev. Barbara Jeanne Gifford
1937 - 2020
Reverend Barbara Jeanne Gifford, of Branchport and more recently Canandaigua, NY went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. 

Barbara was born on May 18, 1937 in the Town of Milo to Velda (Daggett) and Karl Mortensen. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1954 and that August married, "the perfect man," the love of her life, Ronald "Ed" Gifford. She and Ed raised five children on their dairy farm in the Town of Pulteney, NY.

Her diverse interests and energy led her through a career as a beautician as the owner and operator of Barb's Beauty Shop; then at the age of 50 to the ministry. She graduated from the Continental School of Beauty in Corning, Wesley Theological Course of Study at American University, Washington DC, and attended Empire State College. She served as a pastor in Friend, Italy Valley, Bluff Point, and Branchport United Methodist Churches. 

She was well known for her rendition of God Bless America for which she sang and played the autoharp at Prattsburgh Schools and Section V basketball games. She was a charter member of the Prattsburgh Ambulance Corp. and was noted for her community column in the Chronicle Express. 

Her music and baking skills (especially her sticky buns) were enjoyed at many church and community events. Her family affectionately referred to her as "the Reverend Mother."

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Karl and Velda Mortensen, and infant son, Timothy.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ed, and loving children Jeffrey (Wendy) Gifford, Penn Yan; Valerie (Kurt) Knoblauch, Canandaigua; Rodney (Pat) Gifford, Newark; Laurie (Jim) Adams, Gorham; Mark (Alexa) Gifford, Penn Yan.  She was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Amanda (Mike) Lockwood; Kyle (Kendal Dudek) Gifford; Ryan (Bethany), Brent (Kelly) and Andrew (Melissa) Knoblauch; Jennifer (David) Lindemann, Melody (Shawn) Spalti, Emily and Jacob Gifford; Carrie Beth (Nate) Wood and Nick (Amy) Adams; Eric and Sydney Gifford; and 16 great-grandchildren ranging in age from 3 months to 12 years old. 

She is survived by her four siblings: Karl Mortensen, Branchport; Earl Mortensen, Sarasota, Florida; Kay Albert, Penn Yan; Ruth Robbins, Prattsburgh; and a plethora of dear friends, extended family, nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

The family will have a private ceremony, followed by burial at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.  In the spirit of gathering which she enjoyed so much, plans for a post Covid celebration of Barb's life will be announced.  

Those who wish to honor her memory and legacy may make donations to the Branchport United Methodist Church c/o Dave Thorn, 3988 Belknap Hill Road, Branchport, NY 14418  or Italy Valley United Methodist Church c/o Janet Perry, 2162 Dunn Rd., Branchport, NY 14418 or toward the development of a scholarship in Barbara and Ronald's name at Prattsburgh Central School c/o P.O. Box 396, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Arrangements made through Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, Penn Yan, NY.  Memories of Barbara may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com

Published in The Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 26, 2020
I got many beautiful haircuts from Barb and Mom and I always came home with delicious, homemade bread and rolls. She was a very talented singer and her music brought joy and comfort to many. Gene and I will remember her loving ways and devotion to God and her family. All of us were always welcome in her home. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ed and her whole family. She will be missed.
Diane Roberts
