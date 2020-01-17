|
|
Barbara L. Dick ~ poet, teacher, lover of books, stringed instruments, traveling, sharing stories with children and meeting new people ~ died Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was 89 and proud to call Corning, NY her home.
Barbara was born on July 1st, 1930 in Medina, NY to Daniel and Florence Long, the oldest of five children. Barbara was a 1947 graduate of Medina High School. She then attended SUNY Geneseo and graduated with a B.S. majoring in Library Science with a minor in elementary education.
Barbara was a librarian at the Campbell-Savona School District for 26 years. Even into her retirement years, she enjoyed bicycling, walking, attending concerts, visiting museums and historical sights, cooking, genealogy, reading and writing both poems and stories. Barbara attended many seminars at the Chautauqua Institute.
Also in retirement, Barbara worked with elementary students in the Big Flats schools teaching the children to appreciate and write their own poetry. Her enthusiasm for the written word was infectious.
At seventy, Barbara decided to learn how to play the violin. She took lessons for three years and became an avid member of the Second Wind Strings. Betty Bissmeyer, John Brown, Marv Bunch, Peg Carter, Caroline English, Brad Kinsman, Salle Richards, Libby & George Soltysik, Jenny Van Etten and Lucretia West are some of the former members of the group who enjoyed Barbara's pleasant disposition and ready smile.
Barbara is survived by her sisters Nancy and Virginia, grandson Ryan (Beth) Dick, three great-grand-children Damien, Gavin, Rosslyn. Barbara had many nieces and nephews.
Pat Champlain, Arden Dick, Jennifer Fais & Noel Sylvester, Diane Finefrock, Leslee & Mike Harmer, Annie & Gary McCaslin, Lynne Munson, Donna Roe, Andrew & Barbara Seubert, are few among many who called Barbara her friend.
A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 171 West Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A private burial will be held at the Boxwood Cemetery, Medina, NY at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to: The Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, 79 West Market Street, Corning, NY 14830. Barb's dream was to fund poetry writing workshops for elementary school children.
Kind words or fond memories of Barbara may be offered at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 17, 2020