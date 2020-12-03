1/1
Barbara Marie McCutcheon
1927 - 2020
Barbara Marie McCutcheon, age 92, of Painted Post, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post, NY.

She was born December 1, 1927 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Clarence and Isabel (Watson) Henty. She married Guy McCutcheon on April 23, 1949 in Avon, NY.

She is survived by daughter, Karen (Michael) Reed of Painted Post; son, Stephen McCutcheon of Asheville, NC; sister, Cynthia Gilman of Pittsford, NY; granddaughters, Sara (Jamie) Knapp of Conesus, NY and Reba (Peter Glanville) McCutcheon of Ithaca, NY; grandson, Kurt (Sarah) Reed of Clayton, NC; great grandchildren: Isabella, William, Flynn, and Victoria; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Guy McCutcheon, on June 14, 2012, as well as her daughters, Sharon and Lorrie.

A private graveside service for family will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post with Pastor Ted Roloson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Barbara's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
