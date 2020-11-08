On November 4, 2020, Barbara Murray Young, of Lower Drive, Corning NY moved from Elcor Nursing and Rehab to her permanent home in the Heavenly Kingdom to happily join her family and many good friends.
Barb was born in Amsterdam, NY to Charles and Anna Spahr Murray on January 28, 1929. She graduated from Amsterdam, NY high school, Keuka College and Yale Drama School before working in New York City where she met Lloyd Young in April of 1956. She married him on November 24, 1956 before moving to Denison Parkway in Corning, NY. She and Lloyd built a home on Lower Drive, East Corning, NY where they lived for 60 years.They were married for over 63 years.
Barbara was an accomplished watercolor artist who won many prizes, sold many paintings and donated paintings for fund-raising events. Her art was shown on several Howell yearly calendars. She attended workshops at Rockport, MA, Greenville, NY, Elmira NY, Cambridge Springs, PA and Myrtle Beach, SC. She was a member of Elmira Regional Art Society since 1982.
Barbara enjoyed vacations at Cape Cod, MA, Silver Bay, NY, Chautauqua Institution, NY, Elder Hostels, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.
She was deceased by her parents and brother, Bill. She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd; sister-in-law, Carolyn Murray and brother-in-law, Joe Wiggins; daughter, Allison Johnston and son, BIll Young, along with many nieces and nephews.
Barb loved to laugh and was her husband's best audience at humorous talks he gave. She sang in the choir at the Methodist and First Presbyterian church where she also taught Sunday School. She was active in the start up of the Dial-A-Prayer ministry at the Methodist church. She and a small group worked with the government to build DaySpring I &II, housing for the elderly.
There will be no services or calling hours. Her remains will be placed in a plot in Jermyn, PA at a time when her husband can join her. Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 1 E First St., Corning, NY 14830 or a charity of your choice
.
