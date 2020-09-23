Beatrice Genevieve Mills, age 76 of Corning, NY passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at home.
She was born on May 15, 1944 in Corning, New York the daughter of Truman and Genevieve Robbins.
She adored dolphins and collecting dolphin memorabilia; anything with a dolphin on it, she had to have it. She also enjoyed coloring, crossword puzzles and had a soft spot for animals. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and could be feisty if she needed too.
Beatrice is survived by 3 children: William (Bambi Moore) Mills of Corning, Wendy (Anthony) Sweet of Lindley, Wyatt (Kathleen Wheeler) Mills of Loganville, GA; grandchildren: Vincent (Amber), Jorrel, Latoya, Shawn, Erika, Alexis, Big Timmy, Mathew, Sarah (Marvin), David, Little Timmy, Ethan, Ava, Amber, Leonna, Cheyanne, Taylor, Zachery, Corinna, great grandchildren: Sky, Aria, Kaydence; brother: Robert Robbins Sr.; along with nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by sisters: Edith Robbins, Nina Robbins, Frances Barnes, Mary Heath; brother, Truman Robbins Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00am.
Memorial donations may be directed to the funeral home to help offset Beatrice's funeral expenses.
Kind words or fond memories of Beatrice can be offered at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com