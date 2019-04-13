Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Painted Post
201 N. Hamilton St.
Painted Post, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Ingraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice L. "Bea" Ingraham


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice L. "Bea" Ingraham Obituary
Beatrice L. "Bea" Ingraham, age 96 of Painted Post, NY expired on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Corning Hospital.

She was born on June 8, 1922 in Whitney Point, New York, the daughter of the late McLawrence and Mildred (Ryerson) Mathews. Her parents were later divorced and Mildred was married to Elwood Jackson for nearly 60 years. These three people and a daughter, Sandi Slater have all predeceased Bea.

Beatrice is survived by many close friends.

Bea graduated from CFA in 1940. She and Philip were married in St. Louis, MO in September of 1942. Bea retired from Ingersoll-Rand Company in 1979 as Executive Secretary. She had 33 years of active service. Bea was a member of Painted Post Presbyterian Church and an ordained Deacon there.

There will be no calling hours. Bea will be interred in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY. There will be a memorial service at the United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton St., Painted Post on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beatrice's name may be sent to the United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton Street, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now