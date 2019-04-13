|
Beatrice L. "Bea" Ingraham, age 96 of Painted Post, NY expired on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Corning Hospital.
She was born on June 8, 1922 in Whitney Point, New York, the daughter of the late McLawrence and Mildred (Ryerson) Mathews. Her parents were later divorced and Mildred was married to Elwood Jackson for nearly 60 years. These three people and a daughter, Sandi Slater have all predeceased Bea.
Beatrice is survived by many close friends.
Bea graduated from CFA in 1940. She and Philip were married in St. Louis, MO in September of 1942. Bea retired from Ingersoll-Rand Company in 1979 as Executive Secretary. She had 33 years of active service. Bea was a member of Painted Post Presbyterian Church and an ordained Deacon there.
There will be no calling hours. Bea will be interred in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY. There will be a memorial service at the United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton St., Painted Post on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beatrice's name may be sent to the United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton Street, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 13, 2019