Becky L. L'Amoreaux, age 69, of Corning, NY died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Troy Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Becky was born on July 4, 1950 in Waverly, NY to George and Jean (Whitney) McNeil. She grew up in Candor, NY the oldest of five siblings. She graduated from Candor High School a member of the National Honor Society. In 1971 she became a Certified Respiratory Therapist, joining the newly formed department at Corning Hospital, becoming the department manager for a time. She remained employed there for 49 years until her passing. She was a very dedicated employee and loved making her patients and co-workers laugh.
She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Although she was a private person, she loved helping others and would lend an ear at any time. She was an avid reader and loved books! She passed on her love of literature to her children and grandchildren. In the summers you would usually find her on their dock at Lamoka Lake with a book and a glass of wine. Usually twirling her hair while she read. The door to their cottage was always open to anybody that wanted to come and enjoy the sun and refreshment of the water. If she wasn't basking in the sun on the dock you would find her on her front porch sunbathing. Her personality was infectious. She touched the lives of so many people over the years. She loved music and dancing and was usually the life of the party. Embarrassing her kids while singing to her favorite song in the car made her laugh! Making people laugh was what she did. In her younger years you would find her at the bowling alley. For years she enjoyed being a part of a bowling league.
She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was always there at their sporting events, recitals, plays, birthday parties, etc. She was a great gift giver, always taking extra time to make sure the gift was unique and personal to each person. Books were her favorite gifts to give. Every book was signed and dated by her.
Becky was well loved and will be missed dearly by her friends and family. It's hard to sum up her life in a couple short paragraphs.
She is survived by her loving companion of 34 years, Joseph Strait; daughter, Danielle (Chad) Tenny of Cameron Mills, NY; sons, Brett L'Amoreaux (Angie Colegrove) of Corning, NY and Alex Strait (Emma Maki) of Enfield, NH; step sons Dan (Terrah) Strait of Millport, NY and Tom (Charla) Strait of State College, PA; mother Jean McNeil of Candor, NY; sisters, Debbie McNeil of Odessa, NY and Lisa (Jim) Brixey of Candor; brothers, Kevin (Elaine) McNeil of Candor and Kent (Penny) McNeil of Candor; grandchildren, Katie, Ainsley, Leighton, Zach, and Taylor; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers. She is predeceased by her father, George McNeil, her dear friend Phil Genovese, and her partner in crime and dear friend, Sue Preset.
A celebration of Becky's life will be held sometime in July at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, read a book or donate to your local library, donate to , do something new, make someone laugh, call an old friend ...
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 26, 2020