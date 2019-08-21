Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Andrew Wilson


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Andrew Wilson Obituary
Benjamin Andrew Wilson, age 24, of Corning, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Ben was born on July 3, 1995 in Corning to Zane and Linda Wilson. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, kayaking, playing games, playing Magic: The Gathering, football, baseball, pole vaulting, and many outdoor activities. Ben loved spending time with his family and many friends.

He was employed by Wagner Hardwoods in Cayuta.

Ben is survived by his mother, Linda; siblings: Jess (Jake) Wilson of Nashville, TN; Aaron Wilson of Campbell, Philip (Drusilla) Wilson of Corning, and his twin brother, Daniel (Bri) Wilson of Corning; girlfriend, Shelby Bellows of Corning; grandfather, William Fryer of Campbell; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents: Mary Lou VanVleit, Ginny Wilson, and Zane Wilson, Sr.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 23rd from Noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats.

Ben's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now