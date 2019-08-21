|
|
Benjamin Andrew Wilson, age 24, of Corning, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Ben was born on July 3, 1995 in Corning to Zane and Linda Wilson. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, kayaking, playing games, playing Magic: The Gathering, football, baseball, pole vaulting, and many outdoor activities. Ben loved spending time with his family and many friends.
He was employed by Wagner Hardwoods in Cayuta.
Ben is survived by his mother, Linda; siblings: Jess (Jake) Wilson of Nashville, TN; Aaron Wilson of Campbell, Philip (Drusilla) Wilson of Corning, and his twin brother, Daniel (Bri) Wilson of Corning; girlfriend, Shelby Bellows of Corning; grandfather, William Fryer of Campbell; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents: Mary Lou VanVleit, Ginny Wilson, and Zane Wilson, Sr.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 23rd from Noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats.
Ben's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 21, 2019