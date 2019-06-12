|
Bernard 'Skip' J. Dixon, age 68, of Bath, NY died suddenly on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Skip was the beloved father to Justin (Corey) Cornaire of Painted Post, NY, Terra Cornaire of Hammondsport, NY and Elliott Cornare of Olean, NY. He is also survived by his long time companion and mother of his children Jan Cornaire; grandchildren, Dylan, Shaylan, Kaylan, Mia and Mya and sisters, Sue and Jackie. Skip drove for UPS for many years and also worked for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for 15 years. He was a loving father and grandfather, and especially enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, who will miss him dearly.
He was born in Bath, May 31, 1951, and was the son of Jim and Waneta (Casey) Dixon. He enjoyed coaching women's softball and his sons baseball teams. He was a graduate of Haverling Central School in Bath.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Sis Conrad officiating.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 12, 2019