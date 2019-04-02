|
|
Bernice L. "Aunt Bobbie" Scott, age 101, of Painted Post, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on June 6, 1917 in Savona, the daughter of Otis and Mary Draper Sharman.
Bernice traveled and lived in many different places including Florida and Buffalo. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially the little ones.
Bernice is survived by her sister, Edith Holmes of Painted Post, brother Lyle Sharman of Arizona, special niece, Sandra Casterline, and great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Everett.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm. The funeral service will follow there at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Seamans Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2019