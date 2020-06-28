Bertha Davis, 96, peacefully departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on February 24th. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren, but deeply missed her husband, Harold since his passing in 2008. Family is greatly comforted with the knowledge that with her faith in God, our beloved Mom (Gram, Gigi) is now in heaven with Dad (Gramp).



She is remembered for all the sacrifices she made during her lifetime caring for her family and taking the back seat so that others could shine. Nonetheless, as everyone understood, she was the glue that held the family together.



Bert and Harold owned the Davis Grocery Store in Monterey, NY for several years as their family grew and prospered.



Subsequently, they moved to Big Flats and Bertha worked for Corning Glass where she was much admired by both her co-workers and supervisors. In retirement, she spent summer days with grandchildren in her pool and making fresh picked berry pies. She looked forward to holiday celebrations when she welcomed home her growing family. She was never one to complain despite the work of a large household and was always giving of herself to those she loved.



During her final hours, her children and grandson were privileged to spend quality time with her, reminding her of how much they loved her and appreciated all she had done for them over the years. Many of her grandchildren spoke to her by phone and let her know that she was the "best grandma ever."



Bertha leaves behind her 4 children (Barb, Betty, Don, and Dick) and their spouses; 8 grandchildren (Duff, Steve, Stephanie, Brooke, Meredith, Brian, Ashley, and Kristen); and 11 great-grandchildren.



Rest in peace Mom, Gram, Gigi. We love you and miss you every day.

