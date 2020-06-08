Bethany N. Leach, 26, of School St., Jasper, NY, passed away at home on Thursday evening, June 4, 2020.



Born in Hornell, NY on November 27, 1993, Bethany was the daughter of Mark E. and Barbara R. (Bliss) Leach. She was a 2011 graduate of Jasper-Troupsburg Central School and was currently employed as an electrical technician at Alstom Transportation in Hornell.



Even when her own life was difficult, Bethany always looked out for those less fortunate than herself. She saw the good in people, and had a penchant for making friends everywhere she went because of her wonderful sense of humor and strong sense of empathy. She was a loving mother whose sense of humor and love for people lives on in her sons.



She is survived by her three beloved sons, Ethan Nelson, Seth Nelson and Isaac Leach, her loving parents, Barb and Mark Leach of Jasper, her sister, Megan Leach of Elmira, her two brothers, Tyler Leach of Hopewell, VA and Samuel (Hayley) Leach of Camp Hill, PA, her maternal grandmother, Dolores Bliss of Jasper, a special family friend, Bryan Guild and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Bethany was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Bliss and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Eleanor Leach.



A private funeral service will be conducted at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY with Rev. Charles Emerson officiating.



Burial will be made in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, NY.



Memorials donations are suggested for the Jasper Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

