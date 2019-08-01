|
|
Betina Tokash, age 37, of Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
Betina was born on January 29, 1982 in New York, NY to Edwin and Nydia (Sada) Toro. She married Steven Tokash on August 22, 2009 in New York and had worked for the Museum of Natural History.
She is survived by her husband, Steven; father and mother, Edwin and Nydia Toro; sister, Nydia; brother, Edwin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen and Anne Tokash; sisters-in-law, Christine (Matthew) and Julie (Joseph); nephew and niece, Leonardo and Daniella; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 12 noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery Annex in Corning.
Betina's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 1, 2019