Heaven gained another beautiful angel on the evening of November 5, 2020. Betty E. Andrukat of Painted Post NY went to be with her Lord while recovering from an illness at the Steuben Center in Bath, NY.
She was born on April 17, 1932 in Scranton PA to the late Mahlon and Bertha (Klinkel) Frounfelker. She graduated in 1950 from North Scranton High School.
Betty married August F. Andrukat Jr. on September 15, 1956 and they moved to the Corning area to start their life together as well as their family. They celebrated their 64th anniversary this past September. Betty's love for her family was always evident, she was the ever present stay at home Mother who made sure that her four children were ready for all their activities and that the family meal was ready when Augie came home from work so they could sit around the table and discuss the day's events.
Betty was an avid game player, whether it was games with the family or friends, she always found a way to win; it was a joy to watch the enjoyment she got while playing. Earlier in life, Betty was a bowler and was a proud member of the 500 bowling club. Camping was also another pastime that Betty enjoyed. Augie and Betty had many camping groups that they belonged to and traveled the country with them. Many nights they sat around the fire with family and friends enjoying each other's company. She also enjoyed going to the Casino's and playing Bingo and was always ready for the "big" payout. Win or lose, she enjoyed being out with Augie.
Betty always enjoyed the annual Andrukat Labor Day reunions, travelling to her four children's homes, spending the weekend playing games, and enjoying each other's company. It was a time to relive past experiences and reflect on the positive impact she had on her family. Betty also enjoyed being a snowbird to the Winter Haven, FL area for many years after Augie retired from Corning Inc. Even though she missed her family up north, she relished the time with her Florida "family". She still talks about them and wishes they could have continued to travel to Florida. Like her Mother, Betty was a lifelong Mets fans, she loved to watch the Mets throughout the season. She also enjoyed rooting for the Buffalo Bills with her family during football season.
She always enjoyed finishing her evening with a glass of her favorite Wild Irish Rose wine. She was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Corning. She served the church in various ways and volunteered her time to help when needed.
Betty is survived by her husband, August, children Kevin (Lauri) Andrukat of Painted Post, Donna (Jeff) Morse of Gettysburg, PA, Brian (Chris) Andrukat of Smithsburg, MD and Betty (Don) Machuga of Addison. Grandchildren Gregory (Kate) Andrukat, Jeremy (Tonya) Morse, Stacey Morse (Shane Gardner), Joshua Daw, Calvin Andrukat, Alexis (Julia) Andrukat-Price and Emma Andrukat. Great-Grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jocelyn Morse, Stella Andrukat, Kayleigh and Kelsey Gardner. Her Sister-in-law Lois Capolupo and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her in-laws, August and Mildred (Boldry) Andrukat Sr.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning with the viewing scheduled on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and a private family service to follow. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
Please direct any donations in Betty's memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 149 W William St., Corning New York.
