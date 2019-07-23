Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall Street
Addison, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall Street
Addison, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Llewellyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Llewellyn


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Llewellyn Obituary
Betty J. Llewellyn, age 84 of Addison, NY passed away on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on March 24th, 1935 in Corning, NY the daughter of Frank and Myrtle (Sibley) Crane. She was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Dyke in 1962. She then married Terry Llewellyn on April 18th, 1972.

Betty spent her entire working career at the Addison Pharmacy with Ed and Lois Wind where she became a fixture of the pharmacy for over 40 years. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Corning Hospital.

Betty will be remembered as a faithful lifelong member of the Addison First Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was diligent in sending cards to those she cared about never letting a holiday of special occasion go by without being acknowledged.

She enjoyed tending to her flowers and crocheting gifts for her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her husband: Terry; sons: Ray (Ann) Dyke of Addison, Kirk (Julie) Dyke of Prattsburgh; daughter: Susan (James) Decker of Malta, NY; daughter in law: Becky Dyke of Clay, NY; siblings: Linda Adduccio of Painted Post, Kay (Ken) Ayers of Addison, Sally (Sunny) Sutton of NJ, Tom (Janet) Crane of Elmira, Michael (Jodie) Crane of Addison, Nora Darcangelo; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, David Dyke; a grandson, Eric Dyke; sisters, Rita DeMonstoy and Marti Spidel.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY 14801 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the Addison First Baptist Church, 14 Baldwin Avenue, Addison at 11:00am with granddaughter in law Beck Dyke and Rev. Scott Greene officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Addison Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be sent to the Addison First Baptist Church, or the .

Kind words or fond memories of Betty can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now