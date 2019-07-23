|
Betty J. Llewellyn, age 84 of Addison, NY passed away on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on March 24th, 1935 in Corning, NY the daughter of Frank and Myrtle (Sibley) Crane. She was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Dyke in 1962. She then married Terry Llewellyn on April 18th, 1972.
Betty spent her entire working career at the Addison Pharmacy with Ed and Lois Wind where she became a fixture of the pharmacy for over 40 years. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Corning Hospital.
Betty will be remembered as a faithful lifelong member of the Addison First Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was diligent in sending cards to those she cared about never letting a holiday of special occasion go by without being acknowledged.
She enjoyed tending to her flowers and crocheting gifts for her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her husband: Terry; sons: Ray (Ann) Dyke of Addison, Kirk (Julie) Dyke of Prattsburgh; daughter: Susan (James) Decker of Malta, NY; daughter in law: Becky Dyke of Clay, NY; siblings: Linda Adduccio of Painted Post, Kay (Ken) Ayers of Addison, Sally (Sunny) Sutton of NJ, Tom (Janet) Crane of Elmira, Michael (Jodie) Crane of Addison, Nora Darcangelo; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, David Dyke; a grandson, Eric Dyke; sisters, Rita DeMonstoy and Marti Spidel.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY 14801 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the Addison First Baptist Church, 14 Baldwin Avenue, Addison at 11:00am with granddaughter in law Beck Dyke and Rev. Scott Greene officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Addison Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be sent to the Addison First Baptist Church, or the .
Kind words or fond memories of Betty can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019