Betty (Huels) Van Etten Joy, age 90, of Corning, NY passed away on March 13, 2020, three days before her 91st birthday.
She was a resident at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the last 6 years. In January, she began receiving hospice services from CareFirst.
Betty was born in Lawrenceville, PA, on March 16, 1929 to Frances (Holton) Huels and Elmer Carl Huels. After graduating from Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville, PA in 1947, she became a local glass engraver at the Stage Glass Shop, Hunt Glass in Corning.
On March 30, 1949, she married Omar (Scoop) Van Etten and later, they owned and operated Van Etten's Store on Dodge Avenue on Corning's Northside. She became acquainted with many teachers and students from Northside High School and also when it became Northside Blodgett Junior High School. She and her family enjoyed boating on Seneca Lake. They travelled the lakes and the canals to many places including the Thousand Islands in Canada. After selling the store and moving to East Corning, she went to work in the transportation department of Corning Glass where she stayed for ten years and eventually retired. She was predeceased by Omar in 1981.
A few years after his passing, she was blessed to find Lester R. Joy. They were married on November 9, 1984 and they enjoyed cruises and snow-birding as well as traveling to Hawaii. Lester passed in 1995. She was also predeceased by her sister, Ruth E. Huels.
Betty is survived by daughters Marilyn (Terry) Hays and Brenda (Rho) Hollenbeck; her brother Elmer (Lucia) Huels; grandchildren Corey Barnes, Jordan Hollenbeck, and Amber Hollenbeck; 4 great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at Acly-Stover Funeral Home, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m.
Following services, the family and friends will gather at Fairview Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Lindley, NY for a short prayer service and burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to CareFirst or Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 17, 2020