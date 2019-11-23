|
|
Betty M. Hughes, age 90, formerly of Tioga, Pa. passed away Nov. 20, 2019.
She was born Mar. 18, 1929 in Knoxville the daughter of Lafe and Mabel Fleming Rarick.
She was a homemaker, member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Tioga where she taught Sunday school. She was active in the Mansfield TOPS. Betty and her husband Roy lived on the Elkhorn road until they were able to establish an airfield in Tioga. They were known for their active part in the original "Fly Away Home" which was later made into a book, which they are mentioned in as well as a movie. They were also known for the ariel photographs they took of local properties. She enjoyed hosting many friends they made thru flying. They were charter members of the Tabernacle Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Danny Hughes, Rosedale, Md. and her daughter Judith A. (Bruce) Wheatcraft, Addison, NY. grandson, William Gene Wheatcraft, Addison and great grandson, Brady William Wheatcraft. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy S. Hughes Jr. in 2017, sisters, Elizabeth Strong, Martha Negley, Alice Marlatt, Ruth Wheeler, brothers Clyde Rarick and Albert Rarick.
Graveside services will be announced in June 2020. Arrangements are in care of the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland, Pa. (kenyonfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 23, 2019