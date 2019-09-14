|
|
Betty Marion Rice, 97, of Painted Post, passed away on 9-8-19, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 24, 1922 in Syracuse, NY, to May Woodard Paul and L.D. Paul, and grew up in the Syracuse area in an active, fun-loving family as the only daughter among her three brothers, Donald, Raymond and Richard Paul.
Summers were spent riding her pony, Queenie, vacationing in the Adirondacks and gathering friends for a clambake at their family Farm in Cleveland, NY. During the Depression, when her dad's construction company was experiencing a downturn, he purchased one of the first Aerocars, a forerunner of a camper, and drove his family across country to CA for nearly a year, experiencing many adventures on the way. When the Corning Glass Works supported new housing development on Corning's Northside, her family moved to Corning in 1937 where her dad's company, L.D. Paul Lumber, built the houses on Onondaga and Strathmore Streets, and where, as she was walking to Northside High, she was spotted as the new girl in town by a certain senior (and future husband), Robert Rice. After the Paul family returned to Syracuse Betty graduated from Onondaga Valley High School, where she had been active in sports until a car accident in a bad snowstorm slowed her down. She had to learn to walk again but returned to her active life after months at home. As WWII broke out her brothers brought her home from airline stewardess training to stay with her parents while they joined up. During this time she attended Syracuse U studying business and interior design and volunteered with the Red Cross and the USO.
On November 4,1944, in Marcellus, NY, she married Robert Rice, on leave from the Army Air Corps. They had three children, Pamela, Jeffrey and Barbara.
After moving back to Corning Betty worked for many years for the Mary Kirkland Shoppe in Painted Post and also owned and operated the Bett Rice Maternity Shoppe from her home. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday School teacher at the First Presbyterian Church, and for Corning Hospital. After their home and business, Rice and Sons, Big Flats, were heavily damaged by Hurricane Agnes in 1972, she cooked every day for the large number of volunteers who helped them rebuild. She went on to host many happy family reunions and parties there and sold the red raspberries they grew from her little blue stand out front. She had a strong sense of style in both fashion and home decorating, a fighting spirit in the face of adversity, and a never-ending love for her family and pets. Her grandsons remember her great back scratches and summer vacations with all the cereal you could eat, and her granddaughters spent many hours dressing up in Nani's hats, shoes and jewelry, but she was known especially for her traditional Christmas puddings with hard sauce and for her delicious apple pies. Once she and Bob made 16 pies at one time with Bob hand-cranking the peeler and Betty rolling out the crusts.
Betty was predeceased by her parents and brothers and many friends. She is survived by her husband of almost 75 years, Bob Rice; her three children, Pamela (Donald) Helm of York, PA, Jeffrey (Deborah) Rice of Keuka Park, NY, and Barbara (Brian) Arnold of Addison, NY; seven grandchildren, Andrew Helm of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher Rice of Richmond, VA, Jason (Nelly) Rice of San Diego, CA, Carrie (Chris) Hurd of Corning, NY, Emily (Charles) Wright of Addison, NY, Sarah (Chris) Holden of Corning, NY, and Cody Arnold of Corning, eleven great grand-children, Zachary Helm, Madison and Carter Rice, Livia and Lola Rice, Charleigh and Bricen Wright, Logan and McKenna Hurd (and another one due in Feb), and Keilan and Nora Holden; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty and her family have been very fortunate and grateful for all the wonderful and caring medical, social service and home health professionals who made it possible for her to stay in her own home with her husband for the past four years. We wish to thank the following special people and programs:
Russell Woglom, MD, and Jodi Cardinale, PA, and all of the Guthrie Internal Medicine staff; Vincent LaDelia, MD, and staff at Guthrie Cardiology: Peter Mohr and staff at Steuben Co Human Services; Laura O'Hara and Ellen Rury, RN, at the Regional Resource Development Center, Binghamton; the NYS Nursing Home Transition and Diversion Waiver; the caring nurses, aides and therapists at Absolut Care at Three Rivers and CareFirst Hospice who helped us at the most recent difficult time; and All Metro Home Health staff, Caryn Barclay, Rachel Wolff, John Scott, Mary Vasey Hoxter, and all of the Personal Care Aides who took care of Betty and made her laugh and feel loved on a daily basis, especially Missy Hakes, Cassandra Baker, Kathy Lang, Daniella Bonga, Marinda Guthrie, Mercedes Damoth, Kaula Crawford-Hoad, Mary Beam and Teri Fronk. We also want to thank the VNA, CDR, Bridges for Brain Injury, and Kindred At Home for their support as well as Cheryl Hurler, Judy Jerulli, Margie Miles and Janice Eggleston.
Arrangements have been provided by Phillips Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Any donations in Betty's name may be made to CareFirst Hospice, Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA or the Finger Lakes SPCA.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 14, 2019