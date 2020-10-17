Betty Mary O'Dell Goodsell, age 92, of Corning, NY died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Corning.



Betty was born July 20, 1928 in Corning. She is the daughter of Dallas and Ellen (Jones) O'Dell.



She was employed by Pro Action in Bath, NY as a secretary. Betty also worked for a number of years and retired from the First Heritage Credit Union.



Betty was an avid reader. She loved watching football, baseball, and most of all, NASCAR racing. She loved spending time with her Florida family. Most of all, she was the best grandma to her grandchildren. She was loved by many.



Betty is survived by her son, Frederick J. Goodsell of Bath, NY; sister, Catherine (Steven) Holmes of Savona, NY; brother, Dallas (Beverly) O'Dell of Orlando, FL; granddaughters: Jasmyn (Austin Koperczak) Goodsell of Savona, Jayde (Charles Wray) Goodsell of Savona, Jill (Erin Overstrom) Smith of Corning; grandson, Jake (Jenn Mohr) Smith of Wayland, NY; daughter-in-law, Joy Goodsell of Savona; great grandchildren: Taylor, Patience, Hunter, Elliot, Londyn, Ian, Willow, Kaydin, Berlin; great great grandson, Rylan; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her siblings: Douglas, John, Paul (Joyce) O'Dell; and her daughter, Ellen Goodsell.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Seamans Cemetery in Savona with Betty's brother-in-law, Steven Holmes, officiating. Burial will be in Seamans Cemetery in Savona.



The family would like to thank Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for her care and most of all, Randy, who she dearly enjoyed as her friend.



Donations may be made in Betty's memory to Savona Federated Church, 20 Church Street, Savona, NY 14879 or the Church of the Good Shepherd, 33 Church St., Savona, NY 14879.



Betty's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

