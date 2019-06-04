|
Beverly H. Scheb, age 92, of South Corning, passed away on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on July 21st, 1926 in Wellsboro, the daughter of Gilbert and Luella Copp Hotalen.
Beverly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Londa and Jeff Perkins of Maryland, son, Michael Scheb of Geneva, two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, nieces, Carole Beck of Corning, Sheila Kiegler of Corning, Katie Smyers of Lindley, Bonnie Winters of Painted Post, and Jean (Steve) Pym of Painted Post, great nieces and great nephews and special family friend, David Maltby of Corning. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Scheb in 1981, a brother, Gilbert J. Hotalen and a sister, Joyce Lott.
It was Beverly's request that there be no public visitation. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 4, 2019