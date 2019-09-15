|
Beverly K. Brown, age 92, of Campbell, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in Corning, New York, on December 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Elizabeth (Deuerlein) Knapp. She graduated from Corning Free Academy, class of 1944. She married Martin A. Brown in 1947 in Corning, New York. He preceded her in death in 1994. She worked for a few years for Corning Glass Works, and left to raise her family. In later years, she worked for, and retired from, the US Post Office.
A great source of pride was her family. Watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow was a joy! She was so proud of her 'Corning Glass Works' heritage, which spanned four generations and included her grandfather blowing the first incandescent light bulb in 1879 for Thomas Edison.
Beverly is survived by children: Sara (William) Rosplock, Robert (Tessie) Brown, Gary (Toni) Brown and daughter-in-law Carol (Randy) Brown; grandchildren: Daniel and Mark Rosplock, Elise Barrile, Michael and Peter Brown, Nicholas, Doug and Joseph Brown and Madison and Piper Brown; nine great grand children, niece Lisa Preiman, nephew Kurt Croushore and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by her son, Randy Brown, and sister, Maxine Lee Knapp.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Campbell United Methodist Church, 8516 Main Street, Campbell, New York. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Veronica Seeley officiating. Burial will take place in the Chapel Knoll Cemetery, Coopers Plains, at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and suggests memorial donations in her name be made to the FLSPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.
Beverly's family would like to give special thanks to the Fred and Harriet Taylor facility for the exceptional care provided.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 15, 2019