Beverly M. Benjamin, age 85, of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Beverly was born on March 2, 1935 in Corning to Lester and Eva (Morris) Benjamin. She was a graduate of Painted Post High School Class of 1953. After high school she moved to Elmira, NY to attend Arnot Ogden School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1956.
After graduating Nursing school, Beverly worked for Arnot Ogden Hospital in the Emergency Room, and soon after went to work for Dr. Gerald P. Schneider in Elmira, where she would work the next 30 years. Ever the Nurse, Beverly moved back to Corning to help care for her ailing Father and spent the rest of her life caring not only for members of her own family but would become the go to person for the neighborhood health emergencies.
Beverly enjoyed traveling, especially when the beach was involved.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Ginnane of Corning, NY; brothers, Donald Benjamin, and Raymond (Jackie) Benjamin, both of Campbell, NY; brother-in-law Michael Mattone of Corning, NY; nieces, Eva Mae Welty, Jolene Benjamin, and Pamela Mattone (Stanley) Jerzak; nephews, Robert Benjamin, Donald Benjamin Jr., and Scott (Kim) Benjamin.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Doris Pierson and Shirley Mattone; brothers, Howard Benjamin, Arthur Benjamin, and David Benjamin and nephew Michael S. Mattone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org
Services will be held on Thursday, July, 30th, 2020 at 11am at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 E. First Street in Corning. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post, NY immediately following the Services. New York State COVID-19 rules will be followed.
Beverly's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.