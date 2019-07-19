|
|
As with square dancing, an activity that Bev loved for over 50 years, she followed the caller's lead on Tuesday, July 16, when she was called home at the age of 84 years old. Wed in October, 1957 to Raymond R. "Woody" Pruden, Bev joins her husband in heaven after a tough battle with cancer.
Born to Lynn S. and Ida M. Powers on May 2nd, 1935, Bev attended Campbell Central School and was an integral part of her Campbell community where she founded and annually spearheaded with her friends, an annual town-wide rummage sale.
Bev worked for the Corning Leader, Sutton Grocery, and many years for (Ingersoll) Dresser-Rand, Painted Post before retirement when she and Woody split their time living in Campbell, NY and Winter Springs, FL near their children and grandchildren.
A life-long member of the Campbell United Methodist Church, Bev also attended Casselberry United Methodist Church services in Florida. Her square dancing imprint reached from the Champagne Whirl-A-Ways in New York to the Casselberry HoeDowners in Florida.
In addition to dancing, Bev was active to the end practicing Yoga and Tai Chi. She was rarely seen without one or more books in hand and she exchanged phone calls about her favorites with beloved nieces back in New York.
Over the years, Bev became an ardent baseball fan. She divided her loyalties between Woody and daughter Teri's beloved Chicago Cubs and her daughter Tami and son-in-law Billy's amazing Mets.
With her in her final week were both daughters, Tami Maddox and Teri Pruden, plus son-in-law Bill Maddox. She had enjoyed a month of visits from Maddox grandchildren Valerie, Justin, Nick, and Marissa, plus bonus time with Valerie's children, Bev's great grandchildren, Emmy (4) and Ansley (2).
Bev is survived by both daughters and their husbands, Tami & Bill Maddox, Teri Pruden & Dan Bayerl; the afore-mentioned great and grandchildren including Valerie's husband Keith LaGesse. In her final days, she also enjoyed daily visits from her faithful friend John Price, plus calls and cards from her many friends and relatives.
An informal service and celebration will be conducted at Campbell's United Methodist Church on August 10th at 3pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hope Cemetery in Campbell. The family suggests that memorials in Bev's name be directed to the Campbell United Methodist Church, 8516 Main St. Campbell, NY, 14821.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 19, 2019