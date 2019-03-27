|
BATH, NY., Blair C. Stryker, born in Avoca, NY on February 3, 1936. Passed away at his home in Bath, NY at the age of 83 on Monday March 25, 2019.
Blair was predeceased by his parents, Clark and Lydia Stryker and his siblings, Marilyn Miller, Rosalyn Dascomb and Gareth Stryker.
He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Stryker, nephew Greg Miller and niece Bobbette Hogue.
Blair proudly served his Country and retired as a Major in the United States Air Force in 1978. He was a Navigator for C-130 and C-141 aircraft. He logged over 6800 hours of flight time on the C-130. Blair was a Vietnam Veteran and highly decorated officer. He received the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Palm, Meritorious Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross along with 5 Air Medals to name a few.
He was a long-standing member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War and the BPOE (Benevolent and Protector Order of Elks), were he was elevated to the high position of "Exalted Ruler" from 1997-1998.
Calling hours are being observed on Friday March 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath A Memorial Service by the members of the Elks Lodge 1547 to follow at 5:00pm.
A Burial Service with Military Honors will Commence at 1:00pm on Monday April 1, 2019 at the Bath National Cemetery. Following, Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Blair's Life at the VFW in Bath, NY on State Route 54 from 3:00 to 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Avoca Fire Dept P.O. Box 463, Avoca, NY 14809 or Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 27, 2019