Blake Anthony Driskell, 16, of Addison, NY passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by family at Strong Memorial Hospital, gaining his angel wings which were handpicked for him by his grandparents. Blake was a player's player, and a coach's dream. A sophomore at Addison Central School, Blake was a standout athlete for the Knights' soccer and basketball teams. He devoted his free time to his game even in the offseason, playing soccer for his uncle Randy and the Steuben County Strikers and AAU basketball for the Finger Lakes Fury. Blake was a friend to all, not just to his teammates. He knew how to make someone laugh when a smile was needed, he knew when to toughen up when a team was getting stepped on, and he knew when to be somebody's "somebody" when no one else was around. Blake was a one of a kind. Blake loved being around his family and friends. His laugh was infectious and his friends and family loved hearing that trademark cackle. Blake's teammates quickly became his best friends very early on in his athletic career, some as early as age 3. Blake was a kid you could count on, on and off the field. When you saw Blake, you were guaranteed to see at least three friends surrounding him. He was one to give the shirt off his back to someone in need, no questions asked. He was always stepping up to the challenge, no fear ever in his eyes. Rising to the occasion one last time, his final fight ended in a game winning slam dunk. Blake was an organ donor with multiple recipients; he lives on in the lives of many and many now live on because of him. He truly touched so many lives in his short time here, as shown by the love and support pouring in from the surrounding communities during Blake's fight. Blake's support system, known as #BlakeStrong and #BlakesArmy on social media, quickly grew to over 4,300 people – a testament to the type of person he was and the life that he led. Blake is survived by his biggest fans - his father, Corey, his mother, Kim, and his sister, Kerrigan. His family resides in Addison. Blake is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Eric and Kathy Riley, paternal grandparents, Jim and Danielle Spotts, great grandfather, John Crane, his girlfriend, Kihara Gotshall, aunts Pam (Dennis French) Tucker, Jenn (Matt) Brown, Landy (Adam) Sullivan, Alicia Spotts, Becca Draper, Hannah Spotts, Riana Upton, and uncles Bryan (Brian Jardin) Bacon, Randy (Amber) Riley, Zach Spotts and many loving cousins. Blake was welcomed to Heaven by his grandma, Tina Dyer, and great grandparents Harold and Clara Berleue, Harold and Jean Driskell and Norma Crane. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, PA on Tuesday, June 9th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 PM and at the Parkhurst Memorial Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Main St., Elkland on Wednesday, June 10th from 9:00 – 11:00AM. A funeral service will be held immediately following on Wednesday, 11:00AM with Pastor Scott Towner officiating. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery. (Covid 19 precautions will apply, face masks are recommended and we are operating at half capacity.) In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Blake Driskell Memorial Scholarship fund entrusted through the First Heritage Bank in Addison. Please mail checks to 9 Farnham St Addison, NY 14801. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.