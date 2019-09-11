|
Blanche E. Gardner, age 90, of Painted Post, NY, formerly of Beaver Dams passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Steuben Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Bath.
Born on March 21, 1929 in Painted Post, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel Gardner. Blanche was a graduate of Northside High School, class of 1947. She worked as a secretary for Corning Inc., retiring with over 37 years of service.
Blanche is survived by her nephew, Douglas Cook (Jean Perkins), Sean (Michelle) Cook, and Cody Cook.
In addition to her parents, Blanche was predeceased by her nephew, Curtis Cook, and sister, Bernice Cook.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 11, 2019