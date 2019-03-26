|
Blanche L. Denson, age 96 of Horseheads, NY, formerly of Corning passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
She was born on January 3, 1923 in Tuscarora, New York, the daughter of the late Ernest and Lylia (Chase) Shelanskey. Blanche was a graduate of Addison High School, class of 1940. She married Roy Denson, Sr. on June 20, 1943 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1998. Blanche spent her years working as a homemaker and raising her three children.
Blanche was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Corning - having been involved in the ABW Ministry. In her free time, Blanche will be remembered for her love of baking. She was known for her delicious sugar cookies, cinnamon buns and apple pies. She also enjoyed reading and traveling. After retirement, Blanche and Roy traveled to many places including flying on the concord to Paris, France.
Blanche is survived by children: Paul (Dianne) Denson of Corning, NY, Linda (Butch) Rose of Corning, NY, Roy Jr. (Terri) Denson of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Holly (August) Faulk, Corning, NY, John-Paul (Corinne) Denson, MD, Lorrie (Rich) Evans, Hector, NY, Jason (Stacy) Rose, Corning, NY, Christopher (Leigh) Denson, Corning, NY, Margalynn Denson, Corning, NY; great grandchildren: Tristen, Kalea, Maxwell, Dylan, Aubrey, Brayden, Greyson, Keegan; special niece, Caroline Urbano of TX; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Blanche was predeceased by brothers: Lawrence, Robert and Dick Shelanskey; sister, Eleanor Shelanskey; and sister-in-law, Bernice Stewart.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church, 110 E. First St., Corning. Burial will take place in the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Blanche's name may be sent to: First Baptist Church, 110 E. First St., Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 26, 2019