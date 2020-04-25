|
Bonnie L. Ridley Thomas, 59 of, Savona, NY passed away from cancer on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 peacefully at home. She was a retired housekeeper, a survivor of breast cancer 2005, heart attack 2012, and lung cancer 2017. Bonnie was the daughter of Earl W. Ridley and Annabell E. O'Dell Ridley (deceased April 11, 2010.)
She was married to Randy L. Thomas of Savona since 1976. Surviving besides her husband, are her father and five sisters; son, Charles W. Thomas, Sr.; daughter, Kari L. Thomas Robbins; a grandson and granddaughters.
Gone from our sight but never from our hearts ...You're loved sincerely.
It was Bonnie's wish that there be no services. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 25, 2020