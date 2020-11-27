1/1
Brand Alan Butler
1950 - 2020
Brand Alan Butler, age 70, of Corning, NY, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home.

Brand was born May 5, 1950 in Corning. He was the son of Edward and Ruth (Kocher) Butler. He married Margaret Borden on February 18, 1967 in Corning.

He was employed by Corning-Painted Post School District as a custodian. He enjoyed camping, motorcycling, and spending time with family.

Brand is survived by two sons, Brand (Sandra) Butler, Jr. of Elmira, NY and John (Sarah) Hunter of Painted Post, NY; brother, Edward Joe (Bonnie) Butler of Elmira; granddaughters, Sarah (Ian) Sutherland of Hector, NY and Amanda (Ben) Huey of Hector; grandsons: Zachary Butler of Elmira, Everett Hunter of Painted Post, and Wyatt Hunter of Painted Post; great grandchildren: Lilith, Megan, and Carlee; sister-in-law, Janice (David) Stark of Mt. Morris, NY; brother-in-law, Philip (Kathy) Borden of Bradford, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, on 1/23/12, and his brother, Brian Butler in 1997.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Brand's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
