Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandy Champlain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandy N. Champlain


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandy N. Champlain Obituary
Brandy N. Champlain, 35 years old, of Bath, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1984 to Lynette (Russell) and Jerrold Champlain Jr. Brandy attended Bradford Central School and graduated from Campbell-Savona Central School in 2002. Brandy was a hard worker through the years. Brandy was a kind hearted person and would help anyone she could but herself. She was funny, had an infectious smile, and had to have everything matching and perfect. She was a girlie girl that loved her hair perfect and her nails done. She loved four wheeling, riding motorcycles and wasn't afraid to get dirty. She was crazy wild and wasn't afraid to do anything, she would just do it. She would change her own brakes, rotors and hubs on vehicles. Her son will tell you she was a good mother and they loved each other unconditionally and she would not have left this world willingly. She will be greatly missed.

Brandy is survived by her son, Blake Adams, parents, Lynnette and Jerrold Champlain Jr., brother Bradley (Melissa), nieces and nephews, Dalton, Krista & Jade, grandparents, Bettie House and Paul (Karen) Russell.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -