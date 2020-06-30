Brenda Card
1965 - 2020
Brenda Card, age 55, of Caton, NY passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Brenda was born on April 1, 1965 in Corning, NY. She is the daughter of Charles and June (Bassett) Stanton. She married Steven E. Card on July 16, 1988 in Caton, NY.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; parents, Charles and June Stanton; sister, Lisa Stanton of Long Beach, CA; several aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Alex Card of Florida; mother-in-law, Barbara Richardson of Big Flats, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870, www.CareFirstNY.org.

At this time, the family wishes to celebrate Brenda's life privately.

Brenda's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 29, 2020
Chuck/June and Family sorry to hear about your daughter my prays are you and the family
harry g kruckow
Friend
June 29, 2020
Steve and family,
Brenda was an amazing woman. I was blessed to have her as not only my favorite race buddy, but also as one of my very best friends. I treasure all our memories. The kids and I love you all.
Angie Deming
Friend
June 29, 2020
Aunt June Uncle Chuck and Lisa I am so sorry for the loss of Brenda I hope you can treasure the good memories. Sending you big Hugs and Love Rest in Peace Cousin Brenda
Tina
Family
June 28, 2020
Steve & Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I'm going to miss my dear friend. I've been blessed to have Brenda as my friend. She wiill continue to be loved and missed by many.
Colleen Shaline
