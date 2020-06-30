Brenda Card, age 55, of Caton, NY passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Brenda was born on April 1, 1965 in Corning, NY. She is the daughter of Charles and June (Bassett) Stanton. She married Steven E. Card on July 16, 1988 in Caton, NY.
She is survived by her husband, Steven; parents, Charles and June Stanton; sister, Lisa Stanton of Long Beach, CA; several aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Alex Card of Florida; mother-in-law, Barbara Richardson of Big Flats, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870, www.CareFirstNY.org.
At this time, the family wishes to celebrate Brenda's life privately.
Brenda's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.