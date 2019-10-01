|
Brian Ernest Lang, 62, of Westfield, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family and his loyal dog companions.
Born June 12, 1957 in Wellsboro, PA, he was the son of Max and Mary (Croft) Lang.
On October 29, 1977 in Austinburg, PA, he married Audrey Jean Roosa, who survives.
Brian was a master of all trades, (at least he thought so), having jobs on the railroad, Metamora Corp. as a technician and several dairy farms in the area. Retiring early because of an injury, Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and making maple syrup. More recently, he purchased a house and spent his time working on fixing it up to his liking.
Surviving besides his wife Audrey are his two daughters and sons in law, Christy and Casey Lewis of Potter Brook, PA and Amber and James Allington of Woodhull, NY, 8 grandchildren; Mary Allington, Blake Lang, Carrie Lewis, Ethan Lang, Cadence Lewis, James Allington, Elba Allington and Chase Lewis, his brothers, Mike Lang (Kathy) of Rathbone, NY and Ernest (Holly) Lang of Hornell, his sister, Amy Wehnke of Cortland, NY, his cousin, Linda (Jim) Bliss of Westfield, PA and nieces and nephews.
Brian was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Max Lang and two brothers, Joseph Lang and Thomas Lang.
Friends may call on Wednesday, October 2 from 12 to 2 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 pm with Rev. Gene Jones officiating.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Austinburg, PA.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 1, 2019