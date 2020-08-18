Brian J. Kuhn, 54 years of age, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020 in Cohocton.



Brian was born May 25, 1966 in Dansville the son of Gerald and Jane (Wagner) Kuhn. He grew up in Cohocton and has remained a life resident of the area. Brian graduated from Cohocton Central School in 1984 and began a 25 year career at Dewitt – Hanson Concrete Company. Upon retirement from Hanson, he was elected the Cohocton Highway Superintendent and held the position for 8 years. Most recently he has been employed as a sales representative for Chemung Supply Company.



Brian and Denise Conrad were married September 12, 1986 at Sacred Heart Church in Perkinsville and together have celebrated over 33 years of marriage. They have raised 3 children, Michael, Jeffery and Hannah and he loved following all of their sports careers throughout the years.



His hobbies were many; he loved the Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Dodgers; was a NASCAR fan; enjoyed hunting; golfing; and throwing darts in a league. Brian mowed lawns at the local cemetery and historical society for many years and helped out wherever he could. He loved to talk, possibly even considered a "social butterfly!" Brian loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.



Brian was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Jane Kuhn; and nephews Brandon Kuhn and Brent Conrad. He is survived by his wife, Denise Kuhn of Cohocton; his children, Michael (Allyson) Kuhn of Wayland; Jeffery Kuhn (Savannah Yott) of Rochester and Hannah Kuhn (Jordan Mistretta) of Cohocton and Dansville; his grandchildren, Carter and Carlea; his siblings, Jerry Kuhn (Joanne Furia) of Dansville, Mark Kuhn (Crystal Swanson) of Perkinsville and Barb Miller (Kurt Eaton) of Cohocton and Bath; his father and mother in law, Robert and Susan Conrad of Perkinsville; his brothers and sisters in law, Ken (Patti) Conrad of Dansville, Tom Conrad of Perkinsville, Bern Conrad of Perkinsville, Scott (Jodi) Conrad of Perkinsville, Dale Conrad (Julie Horton) of Perkinsville, Todd (Amy) Conrad of Perkinsville, Dean (Lisa) Conrad of Meadville, PA and Doug (Colleen) Conrad of Perkinsville; several nieces, nephews and friends in the local communities; and his dog "Astro!"



Visitation for the general public will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at the St. George Forsythe-Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Facial covering is required while on funeral home property. Brian's funeral service will be private. Committal prayers and interment will take place at Mapleview Cemetery in Cohocton.



Contributions in memory of Brian J. Kuhn may be made to the Cohocton Sports Booster Club, PO Box 76, Cohocton, NY 14826 or to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Rd., Hornell, NY 14843.

