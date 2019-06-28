Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Bruce Morris


1937 - 2019
Bruce Morris Obituary
BATH, NY.; Bruce H. Morris, 81, passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital after a short illness.

He was born in Montour Falls, NY on August 24, 1937 the son of the late Kenneth Morris and Ruth Hillerman Morris. He graduated from Watkins Glen High School and received his Associates Degree from Morrisville College.

He was a founding member of Southern Tier and Fingerlakes 2 Cylinder Club, and a founding member of NYS Expo Association. Bruce had a love for Antique John Deere Tractors and his grandkids.

He was predeceased by his parents and his in-laws.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Lois, 6 children Kevin (Susanne) of Pulteney, Scott (Laurie) of Bath, Patricia (Kevin) McCann o9f Savona, Jeffery (Deb) of Loxahatchee, FL., Kay (Joey) D'Anfgelo of Campbell, Neil (Harrison) Morris-Setzler of Canandaigua, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 brothers and 5 sisters, many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are being observed on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where his Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 4:00 pm with Reverend Barre Butts Officiating.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made in Bruce's name to Ramp Guys C/O Avoca Methodist Church 8593 Jacobs Ladder Avoca, NY 14809.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 28, 2019
