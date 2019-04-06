|
|
Bruce Roger Van Etten "Van" passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Valor Hospice Center in Asheville, NC.
Van was born in Corning, New York on June 15, 1947 to the late Bernard Van Etten and Doreen Van Etten.
He is survived by his wife Diana and two daughters Tammy Van Etten from Knoxville, TN and Tina Farmer (Doug) from Cullowhee. Six grandchildren; Ashley Barker (Chris), Jessica Saunooke (Isaac), Cheyenne Bryson, Autumn Farmer, Minnie Bryson and Brett Farmer. Great-grandchildren; Aubree, Landon and Camden Barker along with Roman, Abel and Jasiah Saunooke. One brother Alan Van Etten (Tammy); two sisters Audrey Graham (Richard) and Allison Palmer (Danny) both from Corning, NY; two sisters-in-law; Janet Norman (Eddie) and JoAnn Cole and several nieces and nephews.
Van proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1973, in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Van served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. After his time in the Army he worked as a diesel mechanic and construction worker. Van had a love for his family and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Appalachian Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Mike Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial may be made to Charles George VA Medical Center – Valor Hospice 1100 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services is serving the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 6, 2019