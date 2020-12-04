Bruce V. Bennett, 71, of East Main St., Elkland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at UPMC Wellsboro in Wellsboro, PA.



Born in Blossburg, PA on November 16, 1949, Bruce was a son of the late Howard and Lydia Mae (Hackett) Bennett.



Bruce, as a young man, had been employed by Corning Glass and Ingersoll Rand Co. He found his true calling as a truck driver.



He had been employed by Fred Robbins in his gravel business and later went to work for Halls Home & Lumber in Tioga where he drove truck for many years up to the time of his retirement.



Bruce married the former Grace M. Rucci on August 3, 2001 in Lindley. She survives.



A notorious comic, Bruce enjoyed life. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid deer hunter and was a hard worker and dedicated employee.



Surviving Bruce is his wife Grace Bennett of Elkland, his daughter, Nancy Cilino (Daniel Camp) of Altamont, Il, his step children, Christopher Cilino (Jess Lawson) of Elkland, Melissa Cilino (Glenn Smith) of Addison, Richard (Christina) Rucci of Virginia, Marvin (Tia) Burrows of Westfield, Ray (Lola) Burrows of Nelson, Randy Burrows of Tioga, Diane (George) Burton of Lawrenceville and Mary Causer, his step daughter in law, Cindy Burrows of Cowanesque, his brother, Elon (Linda) Bennett of Sabinsville, his sister, Ina Chambers of Wellsboro and many nieces and nephews.



Bruce was preceded in death by his previous wife Edna Bennett in 1999, his step son, Earl Burrows, his step daughter in law, Michelle Burrows and his siblings, Thomas, Kenneth, William, Charles, Richard, Howard Jr., Bert, Doris, Cora and Madaline.



Friends may call on Friday, December 4 from 6-9 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1 pm at Woodhull Cemetery, with burial to follow.



All current health guidelines will be observed.



