Bryce F. Sheffler, Jr. of Athens (Sheshequin Township), PA, died at his home Jan. 6, 2020 and joins a host of beloved family members and cherished friends who preceded him.
He leaves his wife, Maggie (Margaret Nolan), sons, Travis (Diana) and Collin (Kelly), his brother, Randy (Diane), brothers-in-law, Michael Nolan, Tom Nolan, and Larry Friesen, as well as most adored grandchildren, Nolan and Logan.
Bryce enjoyed a fulfilling career at Dresser Rand in Painted Post, NY with many interesting friends and colleagues. A celebration of life will be planned in several weeks time.
Memorials and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 9, 2020