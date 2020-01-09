Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home
217 York Avenue
Towanda, PA 18848
(570) 265-2272
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryce Sheffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryce F. Sheffler Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryce F. Sheffler Jr. Obituary
Bryce F. Sheffler, Jr. of Athens (Sheshequin Township), PA, died at his home Jan. 6, 2020 and joins a host of beloved family members and cherished friends who preceded him.

He leaves his wife, Maggie (Margaret Nolan), sons, Travis (Diana) and Collin (Kelly), his brother, Randy (Diane), brothers-in-law, Michael Nolan, Tom Nolan, and Larry Friesen, as well as most adored grandchildren, Nolan and Logan.

Bryce enjoyed a fulfilling career at Dresser Rand in Painted Post, NY with many interesting friends and colleagues. A celebration of life will be planned in several weeks time.

Memorials and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -