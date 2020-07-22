Calvin M. Swisher, age 97 of Addison, NY passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Bath VA Medical Center.
Born on July 31, 1922 in Muncy Valley, PA, he was the son of the late Jason and Bessie (Vognez) Swisher. Calvin joined the United States Army, serving during World War II from 1942 to 1946. He married Mary June Hampton who predeceased him on November 18, 1983. He was employed as a pattern maker for Ingersoll Rand, retiring in 1984 with 33 years of service.
Calvin will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Both during his career and especially after retirement, Calvin spent many hours working on his farm - raising beef cattle, cutting firewood and hunting. When he wasn't working on the farm, he enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calvin is survived by his children: Calvin Swisher, Jr. of Memphis, TN, Larry (Linda) Swisher, Sr. of Addison, NY, Timothy Swisher of Wadsworth, NY, James Swisher of Bath, NY; grandchildren: Larry Swisher, Jr., Christina Wilson, Tammy Swisher, Mary Swisher, Robert Swisher and Anna Swisher; 8 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and brother, Melvin Swisher of Unityville, PA.
In addition to his parents and wife, Calvin was predeceased by sisters: Edna, Martha, Mary and Lillian Swisher; and brothers: Henry, Harold and Maurice Swisher.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A private funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow in the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Calvin's name may be sent to the American Legion, Nelson Armes Post 601, 14733 Champion Hill Rd., Muncy Valley, PA 17758-9742.
