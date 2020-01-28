|
Candace Lee (Champlain) Ellison, 73, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home in Hornby, New York, after an extended battle with cancer.
Candace was born on September 24, 1946 to Franklin and Beatrice (Maxwell) Champlain. Although dearly missed by many, Candace now resides with the Angels in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Family was important to Candace and she delighted in organizing regular gatherings, as well as lovingly following the lives of her stepdaughters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other extended family members. After the passing of her parents, Candace became the family matriarch, assuring that all stayed in touch and supported one another. She was the glue that kept the family together. Her compassion, her insights, her help and her smile will be cherished and remembered by all.
Candace enjoyed a successful career as a Payroll Professional for Ingersoll-Rand, Dresser-Rand, and Corning Inc. and continued to enjoy crafts, gardening, canning, holiday planning, and playing Bunco with her girlfriends. She was particularly partial to sunflowers and her cat, Floyd.
Candace is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Rick Ellison, who remained at her side and provided loving care, during her extended challenges. Candace is also survived by her siblings, Cheryle (James) Boorom, Craig (Mary) Champlain and Cynda (Scott) Poley, stepdaughters Stephanie (Rich) Danieu and Kimberly Ellison, grandchildren Aiden, Mara, Ava and Meena, in addition to her many friends whom she cherished throughout her life.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, SPCA or the charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 28, 2020