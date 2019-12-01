|
|
Carl A. Austin, age 92, of Bath, NY passed away at home on November 27, 2019 and went to join his wife Marsha in heaven. Carl was born on May 10, 1927 in Montoursville, PA, the son of the late Victor and Vera (Ford) Austin. He married Marsha on February 22, 1981. Carl was employed by Corning Incorporated (Corning Glass Works) for 38 years active and 73 years total service, retiring in 1984. He then drove school bus for the Bradford School District for 15 years.
He is survived by his children, David (Terry) Austin, Diane (John) Banik, Dean (Rossi) Austin, Danny Austin, Darrin Austin, Doreen Austin (Tom), special "adopted son" Patrick Northway; daughter-in-law, Donna Vasseur; grandchildren: Shane (Lisa) Austin, Shawn (Amie) Austin, Jennifer Kio, Jon (Tammy) Kio, Jeremy Kio and fiancé Chonda Rodburn, Mark (Amie) Austin, Joshua (Jesse) Austin, Jessica Austin, Heather (Matthew) Lagonegro, Ryan (Linda) VanGelder, Anthony VanGelder and fiancé Tamara Lazic, Eric Austin and fiancé Aly, Brad McIlwain and fiancé Ada Eplin, Jeremy (Renee) McIlwain, Tania (Felicia) Banik , Jessica Wood and fiancé Craig Danielson; 22 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-laws, Josephine Sabran, Margaret (Larry) Hibbard, Blanche (Steve) Ames, brothers and sister-in-laws, Garth (MaryEllen) Austin, William (Marge) Austin; sister-in-laws, Betty Austin, Sue Austin; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Dick Herington, Gail (Alan) Swift, Louann LaBarr, Lynn (Sue) LaBarr; and many nieces and nephews and special friends. Carl was predeceased by his wife Marsha on September 17, 2017, stepson Wayne Vasseur in 2001, his brothers Frank 'Sonny' Austin in 1972 and Charles Austin in March 2019, his first wife and mother to his children, Shirley (Keach) Austin on June 18, 1999, and his sister-in-law Sharon Herington.
There will be a Celebration of Carl's life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Campbell American Legion, Campbell, NY. Graveside services for both Carl and Marsha will be at the Bath National Cemetery on May 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with military honors. Fagan's Funeral Home of Bath is in charge of arrangements.
A special thank you to the caring nurses and staff from CareFirst for the support and compassion they showed to our father and family, and to the nurses, aides and staff from the Bath VA Center for their help and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 1, 2019