Carl Edward Avery, 73 of Conover, N.C. passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.



He was born in Steuben County NY, the son of the late Wayne John Avery and Emma Mary Stoner Avery. He was a veteran of the US Army, a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and retired inspector in the furniture industry.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kemp Avery.



Son: Lars Avery and wife Kathryn of NY.



Daughters: Yvette Santiago, of CA. and Yvonne Stauring and husband Joel of NY.



Stepsons: Kyle Schirmer of VA and Shane Schirmer and wife Sherri of CO.



Grandchildren: Nine.



Burial will be in NY at a later date.



Memorial may be made to Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 West 13th Street, Newton, N.C. 28658.



