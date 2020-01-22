|
Carl F. Gamet, age 84, of Bath, NY died Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born in Thurston, NY, March 6, 1935, the son of the late Ivan and Bernice (Wilhelm) Gamet. Mr. Gamet was a US Navy Veteran. He was retired from Polly-O Dairy in Campbell, NY and was a Farmer all his life.
He is survived by his partner Ruth Deul of Georgia, son Jerry and Carol Gamet of Bath, NY and their daughters, Ashley Brazie of SC and Laura and Brent Throneburg of KY, Ben Brazie of SC is his great grandson; son Frank Gamet and grandsons, Frank and Craig Gamet of Bath, daughter, Cristeen Gamet and wife Cheryl Qamar of Hudson Valley, NY. Carl also has two brothers; Ivan Gamet Jr. and David (Nancy) Gamet all in Georgia and his sister Jane Gamet Daugherty of SC and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Carl's family will have a private memorial at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 22, 2020