My heart is so heavy to learn of Carl's passing. Dear Jesus, bless Carl's dear soul, and He does, and comfort Carl's wonderful family. Prayers to all! God Bless! We will miss you, our friend. Until we meet again...
Mary Ann O'Herron
Friend
November 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lori Youngblood Dunn
November 29, 2020
Carl was a great guy, one of my college professors in the 90s! So sorry for your loss, Kelly!
Connie Fieno
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
I just met Carl on Election Day as we worked side by side. He was very kind, helpful, and made me laugh. I am so saddened to hear this news. Praying for his family.
Cathy Nagle
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.