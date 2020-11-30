1/1
Carl M. Penziul Jr.
Carl M. Penziul Jr., Age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thurs. Nov. 26, 2020.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be directed to Spencer Crest Nature Center c/o C.C.C. 1 Academic Dr. Corning, NY 14830, www.corning-cc.edu/foundation/give-now.php

Published in The Leader on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
My heart is so heavy to learn of Carl's passing. Dear Jesus, bless Carl's dear soul, and He does, and comfort Carl's wonderful family. Prayers to all! God Bless! We will miss you, our friend. Until we meet again...
Mary Ann O'Herron
Friend
November 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lori Youngblood Dunn
November 29, 2020
Carl was a great guy, one of my college professors in the 90s! So sorry for your loss, Kelly!
Connie Fieno
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
I just met Carl on Election Day as we worked side by side. He was very kind, helpful, and made me laugh. I am so saddened to hear this news. Praying for his family.
Cathy Nagle
Acquaintance
