Carl Roger Ellison, age 91, of Painted Post, NY (formerly of Tyrone, NY) died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Absolut Care at Three Rivers in Painted Post.



Roger was born on December 24, 1928 in Dundee, NY to Earl and Genevieve (Miller) Ellison. He married Donna Gee in Tyrone, NY in 1978. He served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. He retired from Corning Glass Works and from his business, Ellison's Sand & Gravel, well known around Lamoka and Waneta Lakes for his excavating and hauling services.



He loved to play the harmonica, entertaining family and friends with his self-taught expertise. Rog and Donna often volunteered at fundraiser dinners for Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department.



He is survived by his wife, Donna; four sons: Jack (Barbara) Ellison of Denver, CO, Gary (Yolanda) Ellison of Castle Rock, CO, Duane (Carla) Ellison of Tyrone, NY, Jim (Missy Rider) Ellison of Painted Post; step daughters, Lorena Stafford of Painted Post and Debra Hill of Painted Post; step sons: Kevin (Candace) Stafford of Cherryville, NC, Ray (Mary) Stafford of Colombia, SC, Ron (Sandy) Colegrove of Santan Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Jason (Maureen) Ellison, Randall (Malika) Ellison, Christine (Chris) Ellison, Steve Ellison, Nicole Ellison, James Ryan Ellison; step grandchildren: Mike Cleveland, Sabrina Stafford, Jon (Sean Keegan) Hill, Todd Hill, Kelly (Gent) Kepuska, Courtney (Fernando) Escamilla; great grandchildren: Jett, Selena, Nathan, Rasheed, Lailah; several nieces and nephews.



Roger was predeceased by his son, Wayne Ellison, and by a sister and brother.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28th from 2 until 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tyrone Volunteer Fire Company, 3600 State Route 226, P.O. Box 69, Tyrone, NY 14887.



Roger's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store