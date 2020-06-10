Carlene Marie (Breitwise) Rossi
1955 - 2020
Carlene Marie (Breitwise) Rossi, 64 years of age, of Colonial Square Senior Village, Painted Post, NY, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Corning Hospital.

She was born November 24, 1955, in Corning, NY, the daughter of Harriet Sabra (Breitwise) Pruden and the late Stewart W. Breitwise. Carlene graduated from Corning-Painted Post West High School in 1974.

Carlene married Rocco Joseph Rossi October 2, 1993 at the Campbell Methodist Church, Campbell, NY.

Carlene was employed by Ingersoll Rand and Three Rivers Nursing Home in Painted Post prior to beginning her career with the Corning-Painted Post School District. She worked as a Teaching Assistant, retiring in November 2018 with 25+ years of service.

Carlene attended the Campbell Methodist Church in Campbell, NY. Carlene loved playing Bunco with her co-workers and friends as well as spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all of them.

Surviving: her mother, Harriet Pruden of Painted Post, NY; Brother, Pudge (Carl) (LuAnn) Breitwise of Charlotte, NC; step-son, Tony (Kim) Rossi of Orlando, FL; step-grandchildren, Alexis and Tony Rossi also of Orlando, FL; and many step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.

The family would appreciate memorial donations be given in Carlene's name to the American Heart Association or the Corning-Painted Post School District Students with Special Needs Program.

Carlene's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
