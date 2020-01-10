|
Weston/Dundee: Carol Ann Strauss, age 79, of Weston, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, in Elmira, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday (Jan. 18) at the Reading Community Church, Church St. Reading Center, NY with Rev. David Daniels officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tyrone Volunteer Ambulance Corp. or Fire Dept., P.O. Box 69, Tyrone, NY 14887 or the Wayne Fire Dept., P.O. Box 91, Wayne, NY 14893.
Carol was born September 23, 1940 in Lawrenceville, PA, a daughter of the late Lawrence Larue Holton and Mary Richardson Holton Graves. A lifelong area resident Carol had worked at Penn Yan Boats, and the Bradford Grocery, but a genuine people person her true passion was interacting with people as a waitress, having worked at the former Starlight Diner in Konona, Ranch 226, and for the past 20 years she has been employed by Curlys Family Restaurant, in Watkins Glen, NY, where she loved working alongside her daughter.
Ms. Strauss was a passionate member of the Reading Community Church.
She was loved by all who knew her, and will be dearly missed by her 3 sons Ricky (Anne) Strauss of South Bradford, NY, Allan (Terry) Strauss of Bradford, NY, Lewis (Julie) Strauss of Hornell, NY; her daughter Carla M. (Duane) Ellison of Weston, NY; 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; a sister Roberta Clark of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by the father of her children Carl Strauss of Winston Salem, NC; a son Gary Lynn Strauss, a sister Virginia Lee Coffey, and a grandson Gregory Allan Strauss of Gibson, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY; online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 10, 2020