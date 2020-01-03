|
|
Carol Holden, age 67, resident of Pulaski since 2006, passed away from complications of early-onset Alzheimer's Tuesday, December 31st at St. Luke's Nursing Home in Oswego. She had previously resided in Henderson, NC for 13 years, and Hammondsport, NY for many years. Carol was born on February 24, 1952, in Hammondsport, NY, the daughter of Gervin and Geraldine Alger Percy. She graduated from Hammondsport High School in 1970. Carol married James Holden on October 24, 1970. She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Pulaski.
Surviving are husband, James, two daughters, Tammy (Joseph) Reynolds and Kimberly (Brady) Zimmer both of Pulaski, her mother, Geraldine Percy of Hammondsport, one sister, Linda (James) Richards of Colorado, one brother, Daniel (Sherrie) Percy of Georgia, five grandchildren, Cara, Kaitlin, and Clare Reynolds and Brooke and Logan Zimmer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4th at the Park United Methodist Church, 2 Hubble Street, Pulaski with spring burial in Pulaski Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, January 3rd at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 3, 2020