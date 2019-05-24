|
Carol J. Eccleston, 69, of Smith Road, Painted Post, Town of Lindley, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Born in Hornell, NY on August 31, 1949, Carol was the daughter of the late Hugh L. and Wilma Jean Ladd Jackson. She was a graduate of Addison Central School and attended BOCES while in high school studying cosmetology.
Carol worked for Ingersoll Rand and later Dresser Rand in Painted Post for 39 years. She was a machine operator for many years but retired from the Quality Gauge Lab at Dresser Rand. Carol also operated a beauty shop in her home as a second career while raising her two boys. She was a member and past president of the Sally Rands.
She was a former scout leader and treasurer for Tuscarora Boy Scout Troop 81. Carol loved gardening and would grow beautiful flowers as well as cultivate a wide variety of vegetables. Carol was an avid collector of Fenton glass and she adored her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons and their partners, William Winnie and Kelly Wilson of Beaver Dams and David and Shannon Winnie of Painted Post, her grandson, Nicolas Winnie and granddaughter, Delilah Wilson, brothers, James (Carolyn) Jackson of Addison, Hugh "Chic" Jackson Jr. (Betty Jones) of Addison and Robert (Lisa) Jackson of Beaver Dams, sister, Sandra (Bill) Dennison of Lindley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Wilma Jean Jackson, her infant brothers, Robert H. and David L. Jackson, her sister, Linda Wright and her nephew, Scott Dennison.
A memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of her family.
Burial will be made alongside her parents in Woodhull Cemetery.
Memorial donations are requested for the Woodhull Cemetery Assoc., PO Box 208, Woodhull, NY 14898.
Arrangements are being handled by the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 24, 2019