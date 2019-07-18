|
Carol J. Midey, age 75, of Painted Post, NY died Monday, July 15, 2019 at home in Painted Post.
Carol was born on April 30, 1944 in Weston, WV to Harley and Myrtle (Jackson) Davis. She attended Elkland High School in Elkland, PA and married Anthony Midey on August 28, 1993 in Corning.
Carol enjoyed bowling and golf as well as baking for all of her family and friends. She was employed by Ingersoll-Rand as a Machine Tool Operator.
She is survived by her husband Anthony; her loving dog, Mitzi; daughter, Terri (Ed) Payne of Lawrenceville; sons, Douglas (Kimberly) Smith of Addison and Tony (Kristen) Midey of Maynard, MA; sister, Barbara (Tom) Tuke of Rochester; grandchildren: Tabatha (TJ) Miller of New Port News, VA, Tiffany (Cory) Mattison of Corning, Zachary Smith of Tuscarora, Elizabeth Midey of Maynard, MA, Jonathan Midey of Maynard, MA; great grandchildren, Gehrig, Hayley, and Cory; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org or to Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.
Carol's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019